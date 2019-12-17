Image caption The articulated lorry came off the road at Canons Gate, Harlow at 03:30 GMT

A B&Q articulated lorry has ploughed into the side of a house in Essex.

The crash happened at Canons Gate, close to the Pinnacles industrial estate in Harlow at about 03:30 GMT.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed no-one was injured. However, structural engineers were called because of damage to the property.

"The driver assisted us with our inquiries and there were no reported offences," the officer added.

It is understood a couple were asleep in a bedroom upstairs at the time of the crash but escaped uninjured.

Image caption Structural engineers from Harlow Council are assessing damage to the house

Harlow Council confirmed the house had been "deemed dangerous" and a building control team was investigating.

"Once the lorry is removed later today, a full assessment of the damage can take place," the council spokesman said.

"We know this is a difficult time for the owners after what happened this morning.

"Officers will stay on site as a precaution until more is known about the damage and the action which can be taken to make the property safe."

A spokeswoman for the DIY firm said: "B&Q and Wincanton, our fleet operators, are co-operating fully with the police to understand what happened."

She added the firm sent its "heartfelt apologies" to the family involved, and that it would "support them however we can."

