Image copyright Deji/YouTube Image caption Deji Olatunji appealed to his subscribers to "spread the message" about Tank's fate

A YouTube star will appeal against a court decision to destroy his dog after it seriously injured an elderly woman.

Deji Olatunji, 23, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and was fined at court on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who has nearly 10 million subscribers, apologised in a nine-minute video.

"He is one of my best friends. I don't want his life taken away," he said of his German shepherd called Tank.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how the 13-month-old dog had bitten the woman twice after Olatunji's mother let it out on 23 July 2018.

Olayinka Olatunji, 53, of Holme, near Peterborough, and her son were ordered to pay fines, kennel costs and compensation, totalling more than £18,000.

Ordering the destruction of the dog, Judge David Farrell said CCTV of the incident showed the animal was "completely out of control".

Image copyright Deji/YouTube Image caption The YouTube star told his followers that Tank had been seized in September last year

Olatunji, also of Holme, and his mother have 28 days from Friday to appeal against the decision to destroy the dog.

In a YouTube video uploaded after the sentencing, Olatunji told his followers: "I'm appealing to save Tank's life, he's literally the best dog.

"Tank was the first ever dog I owned. I used to sleep on him, he was such a crazy hyperactive dog. I loved him to bits, I still love him.

"I'm all about positivity but I don't know how to be positive in this situation."

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Police released images of the victim's injuries after the sentencing

The video was uploaded on Tuesday evening and has already had more than 944,000 views on YouTube.

Olatunji appealed for his subscribers to "spread the message" and support his "playful, awesome dog".

"I am very apologetic about the incident but at this point in time I just want Tank back. He is literally the best dog."

The younger brother of fellow YouTuber KSI, Olatunji posts videos of pranks and gaming and also has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.