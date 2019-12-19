Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption Richard Kenworthy had a "zest for life", his family said

A third passenger has died following a minibus crash on a rural crossroads that left 18 people seriously injured.

The accident happened on the B1040 Somersham Road near Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, on 14 November.

Richard Kenworthy, 72, from Kettering, died in hospital on 13 December as a result of his injuries, his family said.

Two women remain in hospital in a serious condition.

The group on the minibus had been travelling home after a visit to Ely Cathedral's Christmas fair.

Image caption The minibus overturned after a collision with a car near St Ives in Cambridgeshire

The bus overturned in the collision with a black Volkswagen Golf. The car driver - a man in his 70s - was also injured.

A total of 18 people, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.

Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, died two days later.

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for improvements to be made at the crossroads

In a statement, Mr Kenworthy's daughter Emma Montague said: "Richard was a loving father, grandfather and husband, with a zest for life... he will be sorely missed by his family and friends."

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for improvements to be made at the junction.