Image copyright Geograph/John Sutton Image caption The ambulance service said it was called to Sidney Street in Cambridge on the morning of 23 December

A "vulnerable" woman gave birth in the centre of Cambridge on the day before Christmas Eve, it

Cambridge News reported twins were delivered in Sidney Street, near Trinity College, on 23 December.

East of England Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of someone in labour at about 0700 GMT, and a woman and two infants were taken to hospital.

Cambridge City Council said it had provided the woman with accommodation.

Executive councillor for housing Richard Johnson said: "I perfectly understand and share the shock that has been expressed by the public that a vulnerable woman, at Christmas, gave birth on the street.

"I want to reassure the public that Cambridge City Council, and other agencies, was and is aware of the individual concerned.

"Accommodation had been provided to her and her partner for several weeks before the birth, along with other practical support to relieve their homelessness.

"We are not clear why this accommodation was not being used."

A Just Giving page set up by a member of the public to help the mother and children has raised more than £23,500 in three days, after initially aiming for £500.

The woman and children were taken to the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge. A spokeswoman said: "Due to reasons of confidentiality, the trust is unable to disclose context or details of her pregnancy or care, or that being offered to her children.

"However, we would like to reassure the public that all appropriate assistance and support is being offered by health and social care to the family at this difficult time. "