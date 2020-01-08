Peterborough assault death: Man charged with murder
- 8 January 2020
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old who died after being found seriously injured in a street.
Audrius Lapinkskas, from Watergall, Bretton, was found collapsed at the junction of Lincoln Road and Northfield Road in Peterborough on Sunday.
He died in hospital. A post-mortem examination found Mr Lapinkskas died as a result of being assaulted.
Nicolae Budurus, 39, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, will appear before magistrates in the city later.