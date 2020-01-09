Image caption The assault by two inmates at Whitemoor was "quickly resolved," the prison service said

Counter-terrorism police are investigating a serious assault on a prison officer by two inmates.

The attack, in which four other prison staff were injured, happened at HMP Whitemoor near the town of March, Cambridgeshire.

One of the two assailants involved is understood to be a terrorist prisoner.

The officer's injuries were inflicted by a blade but are not thought to be life threatening. No arrests have been made, the Met Police said.

The force said its counter terrorism command unit had been called in to the maximum security jail "due to certain circumstances relating to this incident" and no arrests had been made.

A spokesman said it was "deemed appropriate" to call in counter-terrorism officers to investigate.

"However, we must stress that at this early stage of the investigation we are keeping an open mind with regards to any motives and enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing," they added.

A prison service spokesman said: "The incident was quickly resolved by our brave staff and our thoughts are with the injured officers at this time.

"We do not tolerate assaults on our hardworking officers and will push for the strongest possible punishment."

HMP Whitemoor houses more than 400 Category A and B prisoners on three wings, including a number of the highest-risk inmates.

In February last year, a "small number" of prison staff there had to receive medical treatment after violence broke out.