Image caption Marshall's on Broad Street has been in March since 1912 but has now closed its doors

The owner of sports and leather goods shop that has closed in a market town after 108 years said it was "the end of an era".

Marshall's in March, Cambridgeshire was opened in 1912 by George Marshall as a saddlers.

It has been run for the last 30 years by his granddaughter Jane Frusher, who took the decision to close.

She said: "I don't feel sad because the time is now right and we've given it a jolly good go."

Mrs Frusher said competition from the internet and a "changing high street" contributed to the shop closure.

"It's either your cheaper shops or the shops you now get - your nail bars, tattoo places, vaping," she said.

She said she had been working there for 45 years, describing it as a "pretty good stint".

'Absolutely gutted'

Mrs Fusher said: "It makes me feel very proud that we have done a jolly good job for all these years.

"Everyone has been lovely to me so I will go away happy.

"It's old fashioned service - you don't see it any more.

"My grandfather started it, but I'm the end of the line and the end of an era."

She said she would be retiring as she "wouldn't want to work for anybody else".

One customer said: "I have been shopping here for many years because it is very good quality, it's not very expensive and I am absolutely gutted.

"I never do online shopping - you can't feel or see the quality. I'll be sad."

The unit is set to become a barbers later this year.