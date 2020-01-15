Image copyright Google Image caption Police were told the child was approached outside Histon post office on Tuesday

Police have issued a warning after a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men as he walked home from school.

Police were called to reports of "suspicious circumstances" close to the post office on High Street, Histon, near Cambridge.

The child, a pupil at Histon and Impington Primary, was not injured in the incident which happened at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made. A spokesman said an investigation was under way.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the child was approached on his way home from primary school

"It was reported that a 10-year-old boy was approached by two men," Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

"The boy left the area and went home. He was not injured."

Letters were sent to local schools, according to the Cambridge News.

Descriptions of the men have not been released.