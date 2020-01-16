Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption Adam White admitted causing death by dangerous driving

A driver who killed a mother-of-two in a crash was seen months later drinking wine behind the wheel.

Adam White, 38, ploughed into the back of another car before hitting Katy Cunningham's vehicle on the A16 in Cambridgeshire in January 2019.

Her 11-year-old daughter, who was also in the car, "almost died", Peterborough Crown Court heard.

White, of Spalding, Lincolnshire, was jailed for nine years after admitting causing her death by dangerous driving.

The court heard White was seen driving aggressively for about three miles before the crash between Peterborough and Spalding on 23 January.

Other drivers had commented he was "driving like a lunatic" while weaving in and out of traffic, the court was told.

Prosecutor Marti Blair said Mrs Cunningham and her two children were coming in the other direction and her car "ended up on its side in an adjoining field".

Mrs Cunningham, from Peterborough, was later pronounced dead and her daughter, Freya, was in a coma for nearly two weeks.

Image copyright CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Image caption Katy Cunningham, 46, died in the crash in January 2019

The court was told White was twice over the drink drive limit and also badly hurt in the crash.

When interviewed in May he said "he had tried to do dry January" but "had fancied a pint".

About a month later in June, he was caught three times over the drink drive limit at a car wash, having been "seen drinking from a bottle of wine", Ms Blair said.

White was charged in December 2019 over the crash involving Mrs Cunningham.

Ms Blair said he had four previous convictions related to drink driving prior to the crash on the A16.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Cunningham's husband Chris said White "nearly wiped out my entire family".

Mitigating, Will Martin, said White had asked for him to say "he is sorry".

Judge Matthew Lowe told White: "Two children have not only received life-threatening injuries but have also lost their mother.

"Her life was precious. Her life was priceless. These collisions were a culmination of a sustained course of aggressive high-speed driving by this defendant."

White also admitted three counts of causing serious injury while driving and was banned from driving for 10 years, with an extension period of four and a half years.