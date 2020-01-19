Image caption The fire was brought under control within an hour but crews remain at the scene

An investigation is under way after fire gutted a house in a Cambridgeshire village.

More than 30 firefighters attended the blaze at the house off Cambridge Road, Oakington, at about 09:55 GMT.

The fire completely destroyed the roof of the timber-framed property, much of which has collapsed.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the blaze had not yet been established.

Neighbours told the BBC that the owner of the house was not in the property at the time. There were no reports of injuries.

Image caption The main Cambridge Road in Oakington has been closed for much of the day

Cambridge Road remains closed to traffic as fire crews worked to dampen hotspots and salvage belongings from the ground floor, the spokeswoman said.

Neighbour Paul Dover said he noticed smoke as he sat down to breakfast with his wife, Ann.

"We thought initially it was condensate being burned off by the sun, but there was then more intense smoke that quickly turned to black," he said.

"It was pouring out of the windows and from the back. It very quickly took hold."

Six fire crews from Oakington, Cambridge and Newmarket attended the scene.