Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption Around 25 fire fighters helped tackle the blaze

Two people saved a man's life after they forced their way into a burning house, a fire service has said.

The man was taken to hospital with burns after a fire at bungalow in Berry Green, Stretham, Cambridgeshire at about 22:25 GMT on Friday.

Those who helped the man were treated for smoke inhalation.

"By all accounts the two members of the public saved this man's life", said a spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption Members of the public saved a man from a "severe" house fire

She said before crews arrived two people "managed to gain entry and rescued the occupier of the house".

Two other people had attempted to gain entry before that but had been unable to get in.

All four were treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews.

The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious but a full fire investigation is under way.