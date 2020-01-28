Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Prince of Wales is shown a wind tunnel test of a prototype plane component at the Whittle Laboratory

The Prince of Wales has warned "we have run out of time to rescue this poor old planet" from man-made emissions.

Prince Charles made the comments as he learned about advances in zero carbon flight at a power research laboratory at Cambridge University.

He called on the "genius" of engineers at the Whittle Laboratory to "act quickly" to address climate change.

"We have to bring everybody together so we don't have endless 'argy-bargies' about it," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption He also watched a demonstration of electric-powered aircraft

The prince was given a tour of the laboratory and unveiled a plaque to launch the new National Centre for Propulsion and Power - which will open in 2022 with funding from the Aerospace Technology Institute.

He wished the centre "every possible success, because we all depend upon it to save this planet".

Speaking after a private meeting to discuss the urgency of addressing the climate crisis, the prince told engineers and students: "We haven't got time to waste.

"We have run out of time now to rescue this poor old planet from man-made emissions and all the complications we're now facing, all the challenges we're facing.

"If you mount a military campaign, because you're up against it you have to produce the answers, overnight practically. That is the challenge now."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Charles met staff and students at the Whittle Laboratory

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Charles watched demonstrations of innovations in aircraft technology

The Whittle Laboratory was opened in 1973 by Sir Frank Whittle, whose original designs led to the development of modern power and propulsion systems for aircraft.

The laboratory is collaborating with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership - of which Charles is royal founding patron - to decarbonise the aviation industry to net zero by 2050.

Emily Shuckburgh, director of the university's climate change initiative, Cambridge Zero, said the prince was "genuinely passionate" about the issue.