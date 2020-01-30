Image copyright Fenland District Council Image caption The property (centre) is one inaccessible room above an alleyway

A town centre property is going under the hammer for what might seem like the bargain price of £100 - but the only problem is you cannot get into it.

The 12sq m river-view first-floor room, wedged between two properties and suspended over an alleyway is for sale in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

However, it is blocked off from both sides and even the auctioneer has not been in, as the Cambs Times reported.

It is "one of the weirdest" things the auctioneers have seen, they said.

The unusual property is in a terrace of old buildings, believed to have been built as granaries or shops in the 16th Century on Nene Quay in the market town.

It has been owned by the council since 1966, but it has no record of it ever having been used.

Described as "a flying freehold which extends over part of a vehicular access passageway and comprising a single, currently inaccessible, room, measuring approximately 12sq m", it will be auctioned on 20 February with a guide price of £100.

Image copyright Fenland District Council Image caption Who would live in a "house" like this?

However, one of the adjoining properties is being sold privately, so if the new owner was to purchase the auction lot as well, they would be able to break through the bricked-up wall.

Not much is known about what might be on the other side though, as the auction house admits it has not been able to measure the property - as it has not been able to get inside.

You would need a ladder even to look through the window, as the property has been bricked up and blocked off from the adjoining buildings on either side at first-floor level, so there is no way in.

Fenland District Council has put it up for sale, alongside other "surplus properties", with Norwich-based auctioneers William H Brown.

Auctions partner Victoria Reek said: "It's probably just full of cobwebs," adding: "It's certainly one of the weirdest ones we've had at auction."

