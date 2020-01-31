Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Michelle Hall told officers: "You don't have to take swabs, I'm guilty"

A woman who tried to force oral sex on a man in exchange for £5 for her bus fare has been jailed for sexual assault.

Michelle Hall, 54, knocked at a stranger's door in Huntingdon late at night asking for money. When he refused she barged past and offered oral sex in exchange, which he also refused.

She then groped the victim and tried to pull his trousers down before fleeing.

Hall admitted sexual assault and was jailed for 20 months.

'Harrowing experience'

Cambridgeshire Police said the man had refused all Hall's demands, and repeatedly asked her to stop when she turned up unannounced at his door at about 23:25 GMT on 16 October.

It was "a harrowing experience for the victim, who was forced to endure an unexpected ordeal in his own home", PC Jess Porter said.

Police identified Hall from CCTV images taken in locations around Huntingdon and arrested her.

In custody she told officers: "You don't have to take swabs, I'm guilty."

Hall, of no fixed address, admitted the offence at Cambridge Magistrates' Court in November and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday.

As well as jailing her for 20 months, the judge ordered she be put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Police praised the victim for having the courage to report the assault.