Peterborough flooding closes Bourges Boulevard
A major road running through the centre of a city has been closed because of flooding caused by a burst water main.
Cars could be seen driving through the deep water on the A15 Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough during the morning rush hour, before police closed it.
One van got stuck, however.
Anglian Water said its engineers were trying to isolate the main to stop the water, but said residents and businesses may experience a loss of water, or low water pressure.
A van which became trapped in the water has since been towed away.
The road is closed at the junction with Cowgate in the centre of the city between the Queensgate shopping centre roundabout and the Rivergate roundabout.
An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "We would like to apologise to anyone who has been affected by this issue. We understand the issues this will have caused to traffic in the area."