Image copyright Colin Prosser Image caption Cars were driving through the deep water before the road was closed off

A major road running through the centre of a city has been closed because of flooding caused by a burst water main.

Cars could be seen driving through the deep water on the A15 Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough during the morning rush hour, before police closed it.

One van got stuck, however.

Anglian Water said its engineers were trying to isolate the main to stop the water, but said residents and businesses may experience a loss of water, or low water pressure.

Image copyright Nick Reinis-Keightley Image caption Nick Reinis-Keightley, who took this photograph, said he had "never seen anything like it"

A van which became trapped in the water has since been towed away.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The flooded section, on the southern side of the city centre, has been closed off

Image caption Bourges Boulevard has turned into a river

The road is closed at the junction with Cowgate in the centre of the city between the Queensgate shopping centre roundabout and the Rivergate roundabout.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "We would like to apologise to anyone who has been affected by this issue. We understand the issues this will have caused to traffic in the area."