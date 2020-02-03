Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident happened during Cambridge United's 2-1 win over Colchester United

A 21-year-old football fan has been charged with outraging public decency at a League Two match on Saturday.

It follows an incident at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium, during their 2-1 victory over Colchester United.

Outraging public decency refers to a lewd or obscene act in a public place, and can result in imprisonment.

Cambridgeshire Police said the man, from Letchworth, Hertfordshire, will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 2 March.