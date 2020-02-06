Image copyright terry-harris.com Image caption Police are hunting for four men in relation to the stabbing

A man has been stabbed multiple times in the street near a primary school.

The victim, thought to be in his 20s, was stabbed in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, at just after 14:00 GMT. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe a group of four men were involved and left the scene in a grey vehicle.

The force added it believed the stabbing was not linked to the nearby All Saints' Primary School.

An air ambulance was called and police remain at the scene while investigations continue.

A search for the four men is ongoing, a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman added.