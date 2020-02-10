Image copyright Wisbech Town Football Club Image caption Wisbech Town play in the Northern Premier League

A stand at a football stadium has collapsed due to powerful winds brought on by Storm Ciara.

No-one was hurt as the terraced enclosure behind a goal at Wisbech Town's Fenland Stadium buckled on Sunday morning.

Spenny Larham, secretary at the Cambridgeshire non-league club, said the damage had left behind a "mass of twisted metal".

He said the stand cost £13,000 to build when the ground opened 10 years ago.

"It's a bit of a disaster," said Mr Larham. "People can still stand behind the goal, but we've got to clear it away.

"[Replacing the stand] is not money we can spirit out of thin air."

Image copyright Wisbech Town Football Club Image caption The terraced enclosure as it looked before the storm

It is thought a shipping container behind the stand stopped it blowing further away, and was responsible for the dramatic twisting of the structure.

On Saturday, the club hosted Carlton Town, losing 1-0.