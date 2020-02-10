Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of the van was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation

A nine-year-old boy is in a critical condition after a van he was in left the road and overturned into a river.

It happened on the B1093 Whittlesey Road in Benwick, Cambridgeshire, at about 10:20 GMT on Saturday.

Members of the public rescued the boy from the River Nene and he was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

The driver of the van, a 33-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the specified drug limit.

The road was closed for six hours.

Cambridgeshire Police said the boy was still in hospital in a "critical but stable condition".

Police said the driver of the white Vauxhall Vivaro was "not seriously injured".

He was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation.

The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers on 101.