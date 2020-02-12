Cambridgeshire

Whittlesey fire at industrial site 'accidental'

  • 12 February 2020
Pallet fire, Whittlesey Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Crews from Whittlesey, Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Yaxley and a water carrier from Ramsey attended the blaze on Funtham's Lane, Whittlesey

High winds made it "challenging" for crews tackling a blaze involving a forklift truck and wooden pallets, a fire service has said.

Firefighters were called out at 23:45 GMT on Tuesday to IPL Abbey buildings in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire.

The blaze was not put out until about 06:10 and the adjacent A605 was closed overnight to protect motorists from the "intensity of the heat".

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it started accidentally.

One crew remained at the scene monitoring hotspots.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Group Commander Jamie Johnson said high winds made tackling the fire challenging but crews did a great job in bringing it under control

