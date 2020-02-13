A16 Newborough: Pedestrian dies after he is hit by lorry
- 13 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being hit by a lorry.
The 21-year-old was hit by the truck on the A16 at Newborough, near Peterborough, at about 20:25 GMT on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the lorry was not injured and has not been arrested, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The road was initially closed, but has since reopened.