Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A16 at Newborough, near Peterborough

A man has died after being hit by a lorry.

The 21-year-old was hit by the truck on the A16 at Newborough, near Peterborough, at about 20:25 GMT on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was not injured and has not been arrested, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The road was initially closed, but has since reopened.