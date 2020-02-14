Image copyright Eastern Region Special Operations Unit Image caption Wojciech Sztulc hid four guns in a drain underneath children's play equipment

A drug dealer who hid guns under children's play equipment in his garden has been jailed for 14 and a half years.

Wojciech Sztulc, of Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, kept three handguns - one of them loaded - in a drain underneath the play area, police said.

Officers also discovered more than £28,000 in cash and £30,000 worth of cocaine in the 36-year-old's car.

Sztulc pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court to possessing firearms.

Image copyright Eastern Region Special Operations Unit Image caption Three handguns, a revolver and ammunition were discovered during a search of Sztulc's home

Sztulc was arrested on 18 August after a covert operation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Officers searched his home and car and discovered four firearms, £28,000 in cash and 1.5kg of cocaine.

Det Insp James Panter said: "Not only did Sztulc have a significant monopoly on the drugs market within Peterborough, with drugs worth more than £30,000 found in his car alone, the guns found also indicated he was involved in the illegal firearms trade.

"We used a range of specialist tactics to uncover his role in the murky serious and organised crime underworld, and we're really pleased that he will now be serving a substantial time behind bars. Four dangerous weapons and a considerable amount of cocaine have also now been removed from circulation."

Sztulc, of Sages Lane, admitted two counts of possessing a firearm, conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon for discharge of noxious gas, possessing prohibited ammunition, possessing/controlling identity documents, two counts of possessing a firearm without certificate and acquiring/using criminal property.