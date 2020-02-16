Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The car and a small burnt-out digger were removed from the scene

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Peterborough city centre.

Emergency services were called to Lincoln Road, close to the Brotherwood Retail Park, at 01:39 GMT on Sunday.

Police said a man in his 20s died at the scene, while a second man is being treated in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The area will remain closed off to traffic while investigations continue, according to the force.

Police said the crash involved one car, which had caught fire. A burned-out excavator vehicle was also removed from the scene.