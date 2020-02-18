Image caption Protesters destroyed the lawn in front of the college on Monday

A woman has been arrested after climate activists dug up a lawn outside a Cambridge University college.

Extinction Rebellion members destroyed part of the lawn at Trinity College on Monday in a protest over its role in a major development in the Suffolk countryside.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains in custody.

Police said Trinity College was assisting with the investigation.

Activists involved in digging up the lawn said the action was taken against "the destruction of nature".

Trinity owns Innocence Farm in Trimley St Martin, Suffolk, where plans were submitted for a lorry park. The scheme was rejected.

On Sunday, Extinction Rebellion members set up a week-long road blockade in Cambridge and last week a meeting had to be abandoned when a protester abseiled into the city council chamber.