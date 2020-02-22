Image copyright @xr_cambridge Image caption Police, paramedics and fire crews attended the Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambridge, on Friday

Four people have been charged in relation to an Extinction Rebellion protest at a petrol station.

Police, paramedics and fire crews attended the Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambridge, on Friday.

A 21-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with criminal damage and obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity. She remains in custody and is due in court later.

Three men, aged 21, 24 and 32, have been charged with aggravated trespass.

The men, from Cambridge, London and Suffolk, are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 30 March.

A 14-year-old girl from York was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Cambridgeshire Police said the girl was not held in custody but is due to be interviewed by officers.