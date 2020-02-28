Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Ahmed Jassat ignored a restraining order and continually turned up at the house of a woman he only knew through Instagram

A man who repeatedly turned up at the home of a woman he only knew from Instagram has been jailed.

Ahmed Jassat, 28, of Ilford, London, was sentenced to 21 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday.

On 21 February he had pleaded guilty to harassment, breaching a restraining order and resisting arrest.

Det Con Katie Housham, from Cambridgeshire Police, said Jassat caused his victim "a great deal of distress".

Restraining order

Last year, Jassat was found guilty of stalking the woman and was given a restraining order on 7 November preventing him from entering Cambridge.

However, eight days later Jassat arrived at the victim's house in Cambridge and demanded she went with him to a police station.

When he was turned away by the victim's father he said he would be back.

He returned to the house three more times on 3 December, 22 January and 23 January.

Each time he said the woman needed to go with him.

'Great bravery'

The final time police were called. They found Jassat in his car in Lime Kiln Road, Cherry Hinton in Cambridge.

When officers tried to arrest him, Jassat resisted and it took the help of a member of the public to detain him.

Jassat pleaded guilty to four counts of harassment and breaching a restraining order, and three counts of resisting arrest.

Det Con Housham said: "Jassat showed a complete disregard for his restraining order and caused a great deal of distress."

She also thanked the victim for showing "great bravery".