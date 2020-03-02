Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident happened in Cambridge United 2-1 win over Colchester United

A student jumped on to a football pitch and flashed the crowd in "a short lived moment of madness", a court has heard.

Benjamin Hilton, from Nortonbury, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, dropped his trousers following a Cambridge United match with Colchester United on 1 February.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of entering a football pitch, at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and fined £85.

The magistrates accepted he had caused himself "enormous embarrassment and distress" and heard Hilton had written letters of apology to his family, tutors and the football club.

More than 5,000 supporters attended the match, which Cambridge won 2-1.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk