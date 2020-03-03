Image caption The trial is taking place at Chelmsford Crown Court

A mother tried to get four different men to murder her ex-husband out of revenge after losing custody of a child, a court has heard.

Victoria Breeden, 39, allegedly offered one of the men money to kill Rob Parkes, and told another: "I want somebody killed. Can you help?"

Chelmsford Crown Court heard she felt "such bitterness and anger" towards her former husband.

Ms Breeden, of Cambridgeshire, denies four charges of soliciting murder.

The court heard Ms Breeden and Mr Parkes separated after four years of marriage in 2008 and Mr Parkes was granted custody of a child in 2014.

"One of her motives was revenge," the prosecution told jurors on the opening day of the trial.

She first asked a former soldier if he would "do her a favour and sort out her ex-husband", the court was told.

After he declined, the defendant asked him if he "knew people back in Scotland who were real nutters" and said she could "get together £5,000", it was heard.

'Determined'

Less than a year later, she allegedly solicited her ex-boyfriend to kill Mr Parkes.

The prosecution said she told him: "I want somebody killed. Can you help?"

He declined and she allegedly then tried to persuade another former boyfriend. It is claimed she told him: "You must know someone who can help me get rid of him."

It is alleged she asked the fourth man: "How easy would it be to make someone disappear?"

The prosecution said while Ms Breeden's efforts were "determined", none of the men carried out her plan.

Police seized £18,000 in cash when they searched Ms Breeden's home, the prosecution said, adding she had the "motive and the means" for what she allegedly sought.

The alleged offending happened between January 2014 and October 2019.

The trial continues.