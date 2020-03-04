Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya was caught speeding in Thorney near Peterborough

A former Labour MP who was jailed for perverting the course of justice has lost her final attempt to appeal against her conviction.

Fiona Onasanya was jailed in January 2019 and in May became the first MP to be removed by a recall petition.

She had claimed, untruthfully, she was not the driver of a car caught speeding in her Peterborough constituency.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has found no basis to refer her case to the Court of Appeal.

The CCRC is an independent body that evaluates appeal cases, which are only referred back to the Court of Appeal if there is a suspected miscarriage of justice.

A CCRC spokesman said it had concluded it could not refer her case for appeal and the case was now closed.

Onasanya, who served one month of a three-month prison sentence, first appealed against her conviction in March 2019, when she was told there was "absolutely no basis" for the challenge.

Image copyright PA Image caption The MP's Nissan Micra was caught by a speed camera

She was expelled from the Labour Party after her conviction and did not stand in the June 2019 by-election sparked by the recall petition.

Labour's Lisa Forbes retained the seat, but lost it to the Conservatives in December's general election.

Onasanya's brother Festus Onasanya was jailed for 10 months after admitting perverting the course of justice.