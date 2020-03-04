Image caption Victoria Breeden denies four charges of soliciting murder

A woman accused of soliciting the murder of her ex-husband told a handyman twice she wanted someone killed, a court heard.

Victoria Breeden, 39, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, is accused of trying to persuade four different men to murder Rob Parkes between 2014 and 2019.

Daniel Proctor told Chelmsford Crown Court he had "butterflies" in his stomach during their conversation.

Ms Breeden denies four charges of soliciting murder.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, Mr Proctor told the court he met Ms Breeden - who he knew as Victoria Wood - while working as a handyman at a dog rescue centre in Kempston, near Bedford.

The pair had a relationship, he said, between November 2015 and "some point" in 2016.

He said he recalled two conversations on separate dates where Ms Breeden told him that she wanted somebody killed.

'She was serious'

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, asked Mr Proctor if he thought Ms Breeden was joking or being serious.

"Being serious," he replied.

He told the court he did not know who she was talking about - and walked away on both occasions.

Matthew Jewell QC, defending, said in Mr Proctor's statement to police he had said the first conversation with Ms Breeden was the more serious of the two.

The trial was earlier told that Ms Breeden met Mr Parkes at university in 1999 and they married in 2004.

But the couple separated in 2008 and Mr Parkes was granted custody of a child in 2014.

The four charges of soliciting murder cover the period from January 2014 and October 2019.

The trial continues.