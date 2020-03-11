Image copyright Kevin Wood Image caption Two of the cows, pre-painting, were placed outside King's College chapel for publicity shots

Plans to scatter a herd of 40 fibreglass cows across a city's green spaces have been postponed "to help minimise the spread of coronavirus".

The models have been painted by artists and sponsored by businesses as part of an installation in Cambridge.

Organiser Wild in Art said it had decided to "delay delivery of this world-class art trail... as a precautionary measure".

Cows About Cambridge was due to open on 30 March and last about 10 weeks.

A new date has yet to be announced.

Image copyright Mark Bullimore Image caption The cows have been painted ahead of being put on show, but the colourful creations will not be unveiled on 30 March as planned

Image copyright Blanc Image caption Go Go Gorillas were placed across parts of Norwich during one of the many exhibitions

On its website, Wild in Art said: "Although the art trail is predominantly outdoors, there are some locations and events where close indoor contact is unavoidable and therefore this presents a risk."

Wild in Art has created similar sculpture trails across many other cities, but this is a first for Cambridge.

Past exhibitions include dozens of gorillas and dragons in Norwich, while Ipswich has hosted a Pigs Gone Wild art trail.

Real cows roaming the commons of Cambridge are a familiar sight.