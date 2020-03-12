Image copyright Peterborough United Image caption Tommy Robson is one of, if not the most, loved players ever to grace the pitch at London Road, according to chairman of Posh Supporters Trust Marco Graziano

A football club "legend" is to receive Peterborough's highest honour, the freedom of the city.

Tommy Robson, 75, made a club-record 559 appearances for Peterborough United after joining in 1968, and has remained associated with the club ever since.

In September, he revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease and has since lost the use of his arms.

The former club skipper said he was "overwhelmed" at the news, adding: "It's an absolute honour."

Gateshead-born Mr Robson said Peterborough "has been my life for more than 50 years".

Image copyright Peterborough United Image caption He played football into his 60s, having formed the Posh Legends team to play local teams and raise money for good causes

During his 13 years at Posh, he scored 128 goals and was twice player of the season.

He went on to manage the club's youth team, was a match day commentator on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and is patron of the Posh Supporters Trust.

Peterborough City Council said freedom of the city was the highest honour it could bestow upon the "Peterborough United legend".

Peter Hiller, chairman of the council's cross-party honours selection panel, said his nomination was about more than his achievements on the pitch.

"It is in recognition of the service he has given to the football club and the city over the past half-century," he said.

Mr Robson supported many charities in the city, raising thousands of pounds for a children's ward at the city's former hospital through the Peterborough Legends football team.

Bob Symns, chief executive of Peterborough United, said the honour was well-deserved, adding: "Tommy is part of the football club's family... everybody loves him and will do anything for him."

Previous recipients of freedom of the city have included Pizza Express founder Peter Boizot, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith and RAF Wittering.

