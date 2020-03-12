Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ava-May Littleboy was playing on an inflatable trampoline when it burst on Gorleston beach

The owner of an inflatable trampoline that exploded allegedly wrote in an email the equipment burst due to "being over-pressurised" and "hot weather".

Ava-May Littleboy was thrown in the air when the attraction burst on the beach at Gorleston, Norfolk on 1 July, 2018.

Her inquest also heard Curt Johnson texted two junior workers after the incident to say: "Just tell the truth".

The three-year-old, from Lower Somersham in Suffolk, suffered a head injury and died in hospital.

In another email read out by Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake and allegedly written by Mr Johnson, the trampoline's Chinese manufacturer was asked hours after the death for "anything which shows your products meet British standards".

Ms Lake warned Mr Johnson he could incriminate himself if he confirmed whether or not they were sent by him. In both cases he declined to answer.

Witnesses told the Norwich hearing how the young girl had been playing on the attraction when it burst, sending her into the air before she landed face down on the sand.

In two emails sent the same day, the author asked the manufacturer for an operating manual, "details of the certification quality of the PVC" and what pressure it should be operated at, Ms Lake said.

Mr Johnson is also alleged to have emailed equipment inspector Henry Rundle in the days after the incident, saying he believed it was caused "due to the trampoline being over-pressurised and due to the hot weather".

Mr Johnson did not answer whether or not he sent the email.

Asked by Ms Lake if Mr Rundle had expressed any concerns to Mr Johnson when he inspected the inflatable trampoline five days before Ava-May's death, Mr Johnson said: "I don't mind answering that question, and that answer is no."

'We're in bits'

The jury was told Mr Johnson sent a text message to an under-16 worker who was overseeing the inflation of the trampoline, telling him he "didn't do as I asked" by not telling his wife, Giselle Johnson, when the device was ready.

The message, also sent to an under-18 worker, said: "Guys, we are in bits. It doesn't matter what you say in your interviews as all the blame is on us as you work for us.

"On that day I did tell you many times about the things to do.

"You followed me around while doing the slide checks but I was told you didn't do as I asked."

He added the "blame still lies with me and Giselle as we are the operators", adding: "So just tell the truth about what you did."

He also wrote: "That's why we always go behind you to make sure everything is done right."

Ms Lake asked Mr Johnson: "Who was behind anyone to make sure the fan was switched off?"

She warned Mr Johnson that he could incriminate himself by answering, and he responded: "I prefer to not answer that question."

The inquest continues.