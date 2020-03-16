Essex motocross rider dies during event at Wildtracks
16 March 2020
A sports motorcyclist has died after a crash at an off-road motocross event.
Daniel Clifford, 34, from Southend-on-Sea in Essex was riding at Wildtracks Outdoor Activity Park in Kennett near Newmarket on Sunday.
He crashed while "negotiating a hill" at 12:20 GMT and died at the scene despite staff and paramedics trying to save him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
No-one else was injured and police are asking anyone who saw the collision to get in touch.