Essex motocross rider dies during event at Wildtracks

  • 16 March 2020
Motocross at Cavitte, France Image copyright European Photopress Agency
Image caption Daniel Clifford (not pictured) died during a sporting event at Wildtracks Outdoor Activity Park

A sports motorcyclist has died after a crash at an off-road motocross event.

Daniel Clifford, 34, from Southend-on-Sea in Essex was riding at Wildtracks Outdoor Activity Park in Kennett near Newmarket on Sunday.

He crashed while "negotiating a hill" at 12:20 GMT and died at the scene despite staff and paramedics trying to save him, Cambridgeshire Police said.

No-one else was injured and police are asking anyone who saw the collision to get in touch.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Wildtracks Outdoor Activity Park is on the B1085 in Cambridgeshire, just off the A11

