Image caption Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum is among a number of venues to announce it is closing

Museums and other venues are closing following government advice to limit social contact during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, Corn Exchange, Imperial War Museum Duxford and the National Trust's Wimpole Hall and Farm are among venues in Cambridgeshire to close.

Most have announced they would be doing so until further notice.

On Monday the government issued advice on avoiding social venues.

Wimpole Estate announced on its website that "the gardens and parkland remain open for you to enjoy, while observing social distancing measures".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Imperial War Museum in Duxford has closed

The Scott Polar Museum and Kettle's Yard in Cambridge have also closed, as has the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon.

Skip Twitter post by @scottpolar Due to the spread of #Coronavirus, & in the interest of public safety the Polar Museum will be closed with immediate effect until further notice.

The well-being of our visitors, volunteers & staff is extremely important to us, & we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/Dvz06ZC2Tk — Scott Polar Research Institute (@scottpolar) March 17, 2020 Report

Live music and theatre venue The Junction in Cambridge is also closed and Peterborough's New Theatre has shut its doors.

April's Cambridge Literary Festival - which has been running every year since 2003 - has been cancelled in response to the virus.

Everybody in the UK has been asked to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel in an attempt to stem the further spread of coronavirus.

Venues which have so far closed said they were doing so in line with that advice.

In a statement on its website, Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam Museum said: "In response to the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) and so as to protect the health and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and community, we have made the decision to close [the museum] and its grounds from today, Tuesday 17 March, until further notice."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk