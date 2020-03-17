Coronavirus: Cambridgeshire museums and venues close
Museums and other venues are closing following government advice to limit social contact during the coronavirus outbreak.
Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, Corn Exchange, Imperial War Museum Duxford and the National Trust's Wimpole Hall and Farm are among venues in Cambridgeshire to close.
Most have announced they would be doing so until further notice.
On Monday the government issued advice on avoiding social venues.
Wimpole Estate announced on its website that "the gardens and parkland remain open for you to enjoy, while observing social distancing measures".
The Scott Polar Museum and Kettle's Yard in Cambridge have also closed, as has the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon.
Live music and theatre venue The Junction in Cambridge is also closed and Peterborough's New Theatre has shut its doors.
April's Cambridge Literary Festival - which has been running every year since 2003 - has been cancelled in response to the virus.
Everybody in the UK has been asked to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel in an attempt to stem the further spread of coronavirus.
Venues which have so far closed said they were doing so in line with that advice.
In a statement on its website, Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam Museum said: "In response to the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) and so as to protect the health and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and community, we have made the decision to close [the museum] and its grounds from today, Tuesday 17 March, until further notice."
