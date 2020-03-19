Image copyright Family Photo Image caption John Slater was killed on the A10 in Cambridgeshire in 2018

A "truly appalling" driver who killed a man during a botched overtaking manoeuvre died before he could be prosecuted, a court heard.

Remigijus Visockas told police he was late for work when he ploughed head-on into John Slater's BMW in November 2018.

Witnesses said he "lost control" of his VW Passat as he tried to pass a line of cars on the A10 in Cambridgeshire.

A coroner said Mr Slater, 55, "could do nothing" to stop the crash.

The inquest in Huntingdon was told Mr Visockas died in December 2019, aged 37, and an investigation into his death remained ongoing.

'Not going to make it'

In the early hours of 5 November 2018, he attempted to overtake a line of vehicles on the 60mph-limit road near Littleport.

Forensic collision investigator PC Ian Gray told the court he did this "despite having a partially obscured view of the road ahead".

Lorry driver Christopher Sallis was at the front of the line of traffic.

He braked to allow room for the Passat after thinking "he isn't going to make it", the inquest heard.

Mr Visockas "just about" passed the lorry, but lost control when attempting to pull back into his lane.

He crashed into Mr Slater's BMW at an estimated 71 to 80mph (114 to 128kph).

Another police officer described the scene as "possibly one of the worst-looking collisions of my 14-year police service", the inquest heard.

Mr Slater was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image caption John Slater's wife Lorraine said she had been "married to the man of my dreams"

Interviewed by police, Mr Visockas, who had numerous driving-related convictions, said he "sought to overtake the line of traffic as he was late to work".

PC Gray said he had "no doubt whatsoever" Mr Visockas would have been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving had he lived to face charges.

Senior coroner for Cambridgeshire, David Heming, recorded the death of Mr Slater, of Methwold Hythe, near Thetford, as a result of a road traffic collision.

He said: "John was driving his vehicle prudently. He could do nothing about a vehicle coming onto his side of the road.

"The driving of Mr Visockas was truly appalling."