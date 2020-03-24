Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill died in hospital of stab injuries last June

The jury in a murder trial has been discharged "due to coronavirus", a crown court spokesman has confirmed.

Six people charged in connection with the death of Cameron Hill in a Hertfordshire flat have been on trial at Cambridge Crown Court since January.

Mr Hill, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed to death at a property in St Peters Close, Hatfield on 10 June last year.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said a date would be set for a retrial.

Image copyright sbna Image caption Mr Hill was stabbed to death at a flat in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Nicholas Pitts, 39, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, Najiib Hasan, 23, of Queen Adelaide Court, London, Nickell Moore, 24, of Between Streets, Cobham, Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peter's Court, Hatfield, and Arnold Masumbundu, 18, of Lyme Farm Road, London, all deny murder.

A sixth defendant, 52-year-old Jason Gilzean, of Campion Road, Hatfield, denies two counts of assisting an offender.

A spokesman for Cambridge Crown Court said a range of coronavirus-linked issues, including social distancing, childcare concerns and the presence of older members of the public on the jury, caused proceedings to be halted.