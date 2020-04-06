Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Michael Smith had not been seen since 11 June

Police searching for a man who went missing nearly 10 months ago have said a body has been found.

Water company worker Michael Smith, 53, had not been seen since leaving his Peterborough home on 11 June.

Cambridgeshire Police said a member of the public found a body, believed to be Mr Smith, in woodland between Glinton and Northborough.

The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being passed to the coroner.

Anglian Water employee Mr Smith, known as Mick, was wearing his blue work uniform when he left his home in Glinton at about 11:30 BST on the Tuesday in question.

Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue spent more than 1,200 hours looking for him and Mr Smith's family raised thousands for the group to buy four new search bicycles.

