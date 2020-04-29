Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Steven Clegg was jailed for 16 months for the attacks

A man who punched, bit and spat at three police officers has been jailed for 16 months.

Steven Clegg, 33, verbally abused officers responding to reports he was causing a nuisance to shop staff and passers-by in Huntingdon, on 3 April.

He then bit one and punched another before spitting at a third who had arrived to assist, Cambs Police said.

Clegg, of no fixed abode, admitted two counts of actual bodily harm and one of assault of an emergency worker.

The offences took place in the town's Market Square and he was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.

Det Con Louise Trippett said: "Assaults on emergency workers who are here to keep the people of Cambridgeshire safe are unacceptable."

It was one of numerous incidents from across the UK of suspects spitting at emergency workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

