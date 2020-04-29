Peterborough stabbing: Woman held over attack on children
- 29 April 2020
Two children have been stabbed at a house in Peterborough.
The boy and girl - aged 11 and 12 - were treated in hospital after the attack on Tuesday but have since been discharged.
A woman in her 30s is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Cambridgeshire Police said the stabbings, at a house in Cromwell Road, were being treated as an "isolated incident".