Tributes have been paid to a "kind, fascinating" councillor who died after battling cancer and coronavirus.

Louise Coles, a former teacher, served on Peterborough City Council after she was elected in May 2019.

Her death on Wednesday was announced by her husband Andy Coles, who tweeted: "Thankfully we had time to prepare, but this was too soon."

Mr Coles' brother, the broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles, also paid tribute to his "lovely sister-in-law".

Writing on Twitter, Rev Coles whose civil partner David died in December, said "she made lots of people very happy".

Mrs Coles had been unwell for some time and "caught coronavirus even while shielding", her husband said.

On 3 April she had thanked staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she was undergoing radiotherapy for brain cancer.

Mrs Coles taught French at the Peterborough School for 17 years and retired from teaching in 2018.

The couple were both Conservative councillors for the city's Fletton and Woodston ward, and have three daughters.

Conservative MP for Peterborough, Paul Bristow, said he was "devastated" to hear of her death.

"Louise Coles was kind, fascinating, and a hard working local councillor," he tweeted. "She was also my friend."

Julie Howell, Green Party councillor, said: "Louise was a lovely person and a much-loved ward councillor and her presence on the council and in her community will be missed greatly."

Conservative councillor Muhammad Ikram wrote: "She will be remembered and missed for her services and particularly the communication and commitment she had shown with all communities in Peterborough."

