Firefighters called to a secondary school have prevented a fire from damaging the main building.

Crews were called to Impington Village College near Cambridge at about 22:25 BST on Sunday and found a "large skip and further rubbish well alight".

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were heading towards the outside of the main building but they were able to stop it spreading.

It was brought under control by about 01:00.

Station Commander Ben Fawcitt said: "There were reports of a large amount of smoke, [and] we arrived to find fire spreading to the building.

"I'm happy to say that we have stopped the fire spreading into the building.

"There is some damage, but it is not as bad as it could have been."

He added that reports of explosions were "a few cylinders going off" which it had now cooled and there "is no risk to the public".

Firefighters remained at the scene to dampen down the area and were due to return on Monday for further checks.

In a tweet, the college said: "No-one is hurt, the college building is fine and untouched."