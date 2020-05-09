Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Forensic officers were seen examining a bicycle where the body was found

The body of a man has been found in bushes on an industrial estate.

It was discovered by a member of the public at about 05:10 BST in Sandall Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

The area has been cordoned off and a number of forensics officers were seen examining a bicycle that was also in the hedge.

A tent has now been erected where the body was found. Cambridgeshire Police said the death of the man was currently being treated as unexplained.