A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a victim found dead in bushes on an industrial estate.

The body of a man, who has not yet been named, was found at about 05:10 BST on Saturday in Sandall Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

A post-mortem examination of the victim, thought to be a 28-year-old from the town, is expected to take place later.

A man, 24, from Wisbech, has been arrested and remains in custody.

The body was discovered by a member of the public, and forensics officers were later seen at the site examining a bicycle that was also in the hedge.

Det Ch Supt Martin Brunning said: "This man was subjected to a brutal assault and we have a team of detectives dedicated to bringing the person, or people, responsible to justice.

"We are in touch with the victim's next of kin and are keeping them updated on the fast-moving developments."

He described it as a "tragic death" but said detectives were "satisfied it is a contained incident".

