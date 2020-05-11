Image copyright Phil Rodgers Image caption The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon

A cat and a dog died and one person was taken to hospital when a fire broke out in a block of flats.

About 40 firefighters and five ambulances were sent to the blaze at the five-storey block in Arbury in Cambridge at about 15:45 BST on Sunday.

Four people were treated at the scene and one was taken to hospital as a precaution but the animals could not be saved, the ambulance service said.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation was under way.

In a tweet, the fire service said two people were in the flat when the fire took hold in the Kingsway block but escaped from a balcony before firefighters arrived.

One person had to be rescued from a neighbouring balcony using a ladder.

However, a cat and a dog in a neighbouring flat died from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Image copyright Phil Rodgers Image caption About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze

East of England Ambulance Service said five ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, three hazard response units, three other vehicles and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

Fire crews from Cambridgeshire and two from neighbouring Suffolk tackled the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the Cambridgeshire service said the flat in which the fire broke out was "severely damaged by the fire and there is smoke damage to other parts of the building".

Cambridge City Council said on Twitter that officers were supporting residents affected by the blaze and would be arranging accommodation for them.