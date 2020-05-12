Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The man's body was found on Sandall Road, Wisbech

Two men have appeared at court charged with murder after a body was found in bushes on an industrial estate.

The body of a man, yet to be named, was found at about 05:10 BST on Saturday in Sandall Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

A post-mortem examination of the victim, thought to be a 28-year-old from the town, found he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, both of Wisbech, are due in court again on 14 May.

This first appearance in court was at Cambridge Magistrates' Court and the case was committed to the city's Crown Court.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The man's body was found in bushes in front of an industrial unit