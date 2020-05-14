Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Two men stand accused of the murder of Mindaugas Arlauskas

The family of a man whose body was found in bushes on an industrial estate has described him as "a beloved son".

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, from Wisbech, was found in Sandall Road in the Cambridgeshire town at about 05:10 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, both of Wisbech, have been charged with his murder and will appear at Cambridge Crown Court later.

In a tribute released through Cambridgeshire Police, the family of Mr Arlauskas, said: "We are devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son.

"He was much loved by us and our family, and will be deeply missed."

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Mr Arlauskas's body was found on Sandall Road, Wisbech