Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Vytautas Kiminius was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving

A driver taking "the racing line" caused a head-on crash which killed a veterinary nurse, a court has heard.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, cut a corner on a blind bend on the B1095 near Peterborough and crashed into Rachel Radwell's vehicle on 12 November 2018. Ms Radwell, 46, later died.

Kiminius claimed "he had swerved to avoid an animal", but was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

Prosecutor David Matthew told Peterborough Crown Court that in the early hours of 12 November Kiminius was "taking what you might call the racing line around bends" in his Range Rover.

The court was told Ms Radwell was driving her Ford Fiesta in the opposite direction, "properly in her lane", but Kiminius' vehicle crash into her's head-on.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Rachel Radwell was a "much-loved daughter and aunt", the judge said

Sentencing Kiminius, of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, Judge Sean Enright said the crash happened on a "blind bend obscured by trees".

The defendant remained at the scene and called the emergency services but Ms Radwell later died, the court heard.

Ms Radwell was the head veterinary nurse at Wood Green animal shelter and in a victim impact statement, her mother said "she didn't deserve to have her life cut short so soon".

Kiminius was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and admitted causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

