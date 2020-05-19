Image copyright Richard Humphrey/Geograph Image caption The stadium in Fengate has been owned by the Perkins family since 1945

A greyhound track which has hosted racing for 75 years will not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic has passed, its owners have announced.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium said the financial impact meant its long-term future was "unsustainable".

"It is with a heavy heart that the Perkins family would like to thank all greyhound owners and trainers, past and present," the owners said.

A statement said the company was looking at other opportunities.

'Thank patrons'

"We are an evening greyhound racing venue and rely heavily on income from customers attending the venue to eat, drink, and bet (on our Tote) to survive," it said.

Without substantial numbers of visitors, "the long- term viability of continuing to trade from the site as a greyhound racing stadium is unsustainable".

The statement added: "We would also like to thank all those patrons who have visited and enjoyed a night`s racing with us over the years".

The venue has hosted greyhound racing since the 1930s, but was taken over by the Perkins family in 1945.