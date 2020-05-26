Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police remain at the scene in Peterborough

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnapping, after a man died in a crash.

The man, in his 40s, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter at about 01:40 BST on Southgate Way in Peterborough.

The driver of the Astra fled the scene.

Two women, aged 27 and 35, believed to have been in the crash were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and kidnapping.

Cambridgeshire Police said both women were receiving hospital treatment for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.